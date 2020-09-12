Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ali Khan set to become first player from USA to feature in IPL

The IPL is set to see participation of a player from the USA for the first time with Kolkata Knight Riders roping in fast bowler Ali Khan for the upcoming 13th edition of the league.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:58 IST
Ali Khan set to become first player from USA to feature in IPL

The IPL is set to see participation of a player from the USA for the first time with Kolkata Knight Riders roping in fast bowler Ali Khan for the upcoming 13th edition of the league. The two-time winners will pick the 29-year-old fast bowler -- pending IPL approval -- as a replacement for the English seamer Harry Gurney, according to an ESPNcricinfo.com report. Gurney is scheduled to have surgery related to a shoulder injury, and has pulled out of both the IPL and England's Vitality Blast last month. Khan's signing will make him the first USA player to feature in the IPL.

Khan was part of the Trinbago Knight Riders' squad which remained unbeaten on the way to their CPL title win on Thursday. He picked up eight wickets from as many matches with an economy rate of 7.43. He was on KKR's radar last season as well but no deal could be worked out. The pacer burst on to the limelight during the 2018 Global T20 Canada, where he was spotted by star West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who brought him to the CPL. He had featured in the CPL All Star team that season. Khan returned a haul of 16 wickets from 12 matches for Guyana Amazon Warriors that year, the second-most by a fast bowler in the season. Bravo, in one of his Instagram stories, posted a video with Khan, Brendon McCullum and a few more inside a plane with the caption 'Next stop Dubai'.

Former Rajasthan Royals bowler Rusty Theron, who now plays for USA, was part of the now defunct Deccan Chargers team in 2011 and Kings XI Punjab in 2010. But Theron, who was part of the Royals in 2015, moved to USA from South Africa in 2019. Khan can hit speeds in excess of 140kph and is known to have a good yorker.

The Dinesh Karthik-led KKR Riders will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 23..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. This announcement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ...

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020