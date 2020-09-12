Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies hoping home turns into advantage against Angels

I'm feeling good and hoping I can get in there (Saturday)." Fletcher is hitting .313 with 12 extra-base hits and an .814 OPS. Barria will make his second career start against the Rockies, hoping it will be similar to his first one in May of 2018, when he shut out the Rockies on five hits over 5 1/3 innings, getting the win at Coors Field.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:23 IST
Rockies hoping home turns into advantage against Angels
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Colorado Rockies will host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night at Coors Field, among the ballparks in the majors that provides a considerable home-field advantage. Without fans in the seats, however, the Rockies have been below average at home this season. Despite Friday's 8-4 win over the Angels, the Rockies are 10-12 at Coors Field with eight home games remaining.

Colorado hasn't had a losing record at home since 2015. "It's nice to have that energy, that little pick-me-up," Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado said of playing with fans in the seats. "Sometimes it's hard to find, within yourself, when you are going day-to-day. So it's fun to play in good environments because that gets you going."

Individually for Arenado, though, Coors Field still provides a boost offensively. He went 1-for-4 on Friday, and is now hitting .306 with seven home runs and a .937 OPS at home, compared to .227 with one homer and a .636 OPS on the road. Left-hander Kyle Freeland, 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA in nine starts, will be on the mound Saturday for the Rockies against Angels starter Jaime Barria, 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in four games (two starts).

Freeland has faced the Angels once in his career, getting a victory after allowing one run and five hits in six innings in August of 2018. The only Angels hitter with more than a few career at-bats against Freeland is Anthony Rendon, who is 4-for-10 with a double. The Angels are expecting infielder David Fletcher back in the lineup Saturday, Fletcher has been out since Aug. 30 with a sprained ankle. He went through a full baseball workout Friday at Coors Field and said he's ready.

"It's feeling good," Fletcher said. "I'm pretty much good to go. I'm feeling good and hoping I can get in there (Saturday)." Fletcher is hitting .313 with 12 extra-base hits and an .814 OPS.

Barria will make his second career start against the Rockies, hoping it will be similar to his first one in May of 2018, when he shut out the Rockies on five hits over 5 1/3 innings, getting the win at Coors Field. Barria led the club with 10 wins in 2018 at age 21. But last season he split time between the majors and the minors, going just 4-10 with a 6.42 ERA with the big club.

He wasn't in the starting rotation at the beginning of this season, but found an opening thanks to the club's pitching problems. "Every opportunity I get, I try to take advantage of it," Barria said. "That's the only thing I can control. I don't have control of the decisions of the general manager or manager. But I've been working hard to keep my focus and give it my all every time."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NBA proceeding with tentative November 18 draft plan

The NBA is proceeding with tentative plans for a November 18 draft, though has cautioned teams that the date could move yet again, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The league told teams earlier in the week th...

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. This announcement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ...

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020