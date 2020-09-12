Besiktas technical director tests positive
The technical director of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for COVID-19. The club tweeted Saturday that Sergen Yalcin was tested ahead of Sunday's game at Trabzonspor in the opening round of Turkey's Super League. Yalcin did not exhibit any symptoms and will go into isolation.PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:42 IST
The technical director of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for COVID-19. The club tweeted Saturday that Sergen Yalcin was tested ahead of Sunday's game at Trabzonspor in the opening round of Turkey's Super League.
Yalcin did not exhibit any symptoms and will go into isolation. Besiktas is one of the top soccer teams in Turkey.
Turkey's soccer federation said early September that league games would be played without spectators in the first half of the new season, reversing an earlier decision to allow a limited number of fans. Turkey has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, which began increasing after Turkey loosened restrictions in June but intensified since late August, returning to levels last seen in mid-May.
- READ MORE ON:
- Besiktas
- Turkish
- Sergen Yalcin
- Trabzonspor
- Super League
ALSO READ
EU could sanction Turkish ships over east Med row - top diplomat
Turkish lawyer dies on hunger strike demanding fair trial
EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira near record low as output plunges, Asia FX firms
Austria to file charges against Turkish spy -interior minister
Erdogan calls for stricter laws on Turkish lawyers accused of terrorism links