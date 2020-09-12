Left Menu
Development News Edition

Besiktas technical director tests positive

The technical director of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for COVID-19. The club tweeted Saturday that Sergen Yalcin was tested ahead of Sunday's game at Trabzonspor in the opening round of Turkey's Super League. Yalcin did not exhibit any symptoms and will go into isolation.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:42 IST
Besiktas technical director tests positive

The technical director of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for COVID-19. The club tweeted Saturday that Sergen Yalcin was tested ahead of Sunday's game at Trabzonspor in the opening round of Turkey's Super League.

Yalcin did not exhibit any symptoms and will go into isolation. Besiktas is one of the top soccer teams in Turkey.

Turkey's soccer federation said early September that league games would be played without spectators in the first half of the new season, reversing an earlier decision to allow a limited number of fans. Turkey has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, which began increasing after Turkey loosened restrictions in June but intensified since late August, returning to levels last seen in mid-May.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...

Hungary daily coronavirus cases near 1,000, schools to stay open

Hungarys daily new coronavirus cases reached a record 916 on Saturday, by far the highest since the onset of the pandemic as schools reopened and strict measures that helped contain the pandemic in the spring have yet to be reinstated. Even...

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.Before the warring sides sit down for fa...

NBA proceeding with tentative November 18 draft plan

The NBA is proceeding with tentative plans for a November 18 draft, though has cautioned teams that the date could move yet again, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The league told teams earlier in the week th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020