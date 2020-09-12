Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Reds edge Rebels in playoff to set up Brumbies final

Keep fighting and give ourselves a chance to reach for it next week." The Rebels, who have been on the road for three months because of a second spike in COVID-19 cases in their home city, again struggled to turn possession into points against a rugged Reds defence. They were level at 10-10 at the break after Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete picked the ball up at a ruck and raced away for an opportunistic try on the stroke of halftime.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:57 IST
Rugby-Reds edge Rebels in playoff to set up Brumbies final
Representative image

Queensland Reds will take on the ACT Brumbies in the first Super Rugby AU final next weekend after they outlasted the Melbourne Rebels 25-13 in a tight playoff contest at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday. An early Jordan Petaia intercept try and second-half efforts from Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Filipo Daugunu along with 10 points from the boot of James O'Connor proved enough to earn the Reds a trip to Canberra for next Saturday's title-decider.

"It's awesome," said Reds captain Liam Wright. "We've given ourselves a chance, which is all we wanted from tonight. Keep fighting and give ourselves a chance to reach for it next week." The Rebels, who have been on the road for three months because of a second spike in COVID-19 cases in their home city, again struggled to turn possession into points against a rugged Reds defence.

They were level at 10-10 at the break after Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete picked the ball up at a ruck and raced away for an opportunistic try on the stroke of halftime. They lacked nothing in effort in their first Super Rugby playoff but were unable to get near enough to the try line as they chased the game in the last 20 minutes.

But for winger Andrew Kellaway just grazing the touchline, the Rebels would have opened the scoring in the seventh minute from a Matt To'omua crosskick. A minute later, however, centre Petaia was racing 60 metres to score for the Reds after he stepped up to pick off a To'omua pass aimed at centre Billy Meakes.

The Reds hit the front for good four minutes after the break when lock Salakaia-Loto crossed after good work on the left flank by replacement back Hunter Paisami and Daugunu. Winger Daugunu, who has had an outstanding campaign, applied the coup de grace five minutes from time after a burst up the middle from prop Taniela "Tongan Thor" Tupou.

"We had our opportunities but didn't take them," said Rebels skipper Dane Haylett-Petty. "I'm really proud of all the boys, for 12 weeks they've fought it out, stuck at it and been really resilient."

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians calls for responsible celebrations

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020, defending champions Mumbai Indians have released their theme campaign for the season encouraging fans to join them in celebration while ensuring safety precautions. The 13th edition of I...

NCB arrests one more person from Mumbai in drug case related to Sushant's death

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday detained a person, Karamjeet, from Andheri West area of Mumbai allegedly in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Karamjeet was seen being brought to ...

Hungarian orchestra conductor invents music-enhancing face mask

When he saw a sea of face masks around Budapest, Hungarian orchestra conductor Ivan Fischer had an idea turn an unpopular pandemic necessity into a tool of music appreciation.Fischers music-enhancing face mask has two plastic cups shaped li...

Kejriwal says AAP's campaign to check oxygen levels can save lives

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Partys AAP Oximitra campaign can save lives directly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The AAP leader addressed his partys workers here through video confence, the Mumbai unit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020