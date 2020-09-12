Left Menu
Bangladesh team need to quarantine for one week in Sri Lanka, says BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Saturday said that Bangladesh team will be quarantined for a week on reaching Sri Lanka for the three-match Test series.

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Saturday said that the Bangladesh team will be quarantined for a week on reaching Sri Lanka for the three-match Test series. "In our last communication with them, SLC told us that we have to be in quarantine for the first seven days after arrival, after which the players can go ahead with the training schedule. We believe that if it remains seven days quarantine, we can proceed according to our plans. [But] I think we should wait for feedback from SLC before making any further comment," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chowdhury as saying.

However, the foreign coaching staff which is scheduled to join the team in Colombo is awaiting for the protocols from Sri Lankan Health Ministry. "Some of our foreign coaches are planning to join the team directly in Colombo, so we have to know what the protocol is for them, and for those who will travel with the team. SLC will inform us about the official order from the relevant ministry. We spoke to them yesterday. We expect to hear from them in the next two or three days," Chowdhury said.

"SLC has informed us that they are in touch with their health ministry, and discussed specific quarantine requirements. SLC is trying to reduce it as much as possible, but it is a global pandemic," he added. With the BCB sending across two teams - the Test side and the High-Performance team - it could mean up to 60 persons traveling to Sri Lanka together later this month. The High-Performance side was also supposed to be touring Sri Lanka earlier this year, separate from the national team.

The BCB plans to use the High-Performance team to help the Test side's preparations in Sri Lanka, apart from plans to hold a short training camp in Dhaka before the teams leave. "We will keep preparing for the tour. We are working on our travel, booking, and training schedule in Dhaka. We want our team to be fully prepared, so we are preparing accordingly," Chowdhury said.

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka, which was scheduled for July-August, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangladesh is now expected to travel to Sri Lanka on September 27 and the first Test of the series will start from October 24.

