Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Vinales sets lap record to claim pole at San Marino Grand Prix

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales took pole position for Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix after setting a lap record of one minute, 31.411 seconds in qualifying to edge out Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli in Misano on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:49 IST
Motorcycling-Yamaha's Vinales sets lap record to claim pole at San Marino Grand Prix

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales took pole position for Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix after setting a lap record of one minute, 31.411 seconds in qualifying to edge out Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli in Misano on Saturday. It was the Spaniard's second pole of the season and he was 0.312 seconds quicker than Morbidelli. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo will start the race from third on the grid.

With Misano welcoming fans back into the grandstands with social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters had plenty to cheer as seven-times MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi qualified in fourth for his home race. Four Yamaha bikes claimed the top four places in qualifying for the first time.

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow, who had earlier been declared fit for the race after having arm surgery following last month's Styrian Grand Prix, was forced to withdraw due to complications that were discovered during a medical check on Saturday.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AAP claims "massive scam" took place in UP in procurement of medical items during COVID

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that a massive scam took place in UP in the name of procurement of medical items during COVID-19 pandemicHe claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, corruption was being done by ...

Delhi court directs police to hand over keys of residential parts of Nizamuddin Markaz to Saad's family

A court here has directed Delhi Police to hand over to the family of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad the keys of the residential portion of the Nizamuddin Markaz, which was locked after a case was registered against several people attend...

Turkey's Erdogan slams Macron amid Mediterranean tensions

Turkeys president has taken aim at Frances leader, following French criticism about Turkish maritime activities in the eastern Mediterranean that have ignited tensions with Greece and the European Union. In a speech Saturday, Turkish Presid...

Brazil Indigenous group celebrates 6 months without COVID-19

A group of Tembe men armed with bows and shotguns arrived on motorcycles at the wooden gate blocking access to their villages in Brazils Amazon. One of them removed the padlock and slipped the chain off the gate. You are invited, 33-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020