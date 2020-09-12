Left Menu
Report: NBA lays out plan for two-stage draft combine

The NBA will hold a two-part combine process for the 2020 NBA Draft starting in mid-September and running up to the draft itself, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:52 IST
The NBA will hold a two-part combine process for the 2020 NBA Draft starting in mid-September and running up to the draft itself, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania said the league informed GMs of the plan over a conference call on Friday.

The plan calls for players to receive a medical review from a team doctor at a local facility, along with virtual interviews and guided on-court activities. There will be no in-person workouts. That first session would run from mid-September through early October.

In the second portion, teams would be allowed to hold in-person interviews with players. That would run from mid-October through the Nov. 18 draft. The draft originally was set for June, then moved to October and again to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the top pick. --Field Level Media

