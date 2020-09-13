Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islanders looking to even scrappy series with Lightning

There's no phrase in playoff hockey more self-explanatory than "it's a series now." And in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday afternoon in Edmonton, the New York Islanders will try to turn their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning into a best-of-three. The Islanders earned their first conference finals victory in more than 27 years Friday night, when Brock Nelson scored the tie-breaking goal with 3:25 left in Game 3 to catapult New York to a 5-3 victory.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 02:49 IST
Islanders looking to even scrappy series with Lightning
The Islanders earned their first conference finals victory in more than 27 years Friday night when Brock Nelson scored the tie-breaking goal with 3:25 left in Game 3 to catapult New York to a 5-3 victory. Image Credit: Wikipedia

There's no phrase in playoff hockey more self-explanatory than "it's a series now." And in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday afternoon in Edmonton, the New York Islanders will try to turn their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning into a best-of-three.

The Islanders earned their first conference finals victory in more than 27 years Friday night when Brock Nelson scored the tie-breaking goal with 3:25 left in Game 3 to catapult New York to a 5-3 victory. An empty-netter by Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the final minute not only ensured the Islanders wouldn't get swept, but it also confirmed all elements of a competitive and entertaining playoff series were in place.

The Lightning's Nikita Kucherov spent about 90 feet chasing Pageau and trying to poke the puck free. As Pageau closed in on the empty net, Kucherov slashed at the centre's legs. After the puck hit the back of the net, Pageau turned and shoved Kucherov to set off a melee behind the net that continued at the subsequent faceoff, when New York's Matt Martin dropped the gloves with Tampa Bay's Barclay Goodrow. "He's a competitor," Pageau said of Kucherov. "I think he was trying to get his stick on the puck. Got the back of my leg a little too close."

The fights represented a further escalation of tensions that began early in Game 2 when the Lightning's Alex Killorn was ejected for boarding Nelson. Killorn was suspended for Game 3. "Obviously, whenever you play a playoff game, you don't like your opponent," Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev said Friday night. "You've got to be hard on him. You've got to take the puck away from them and score goals. We're doing that by hitting them, playing physical, playing fast.

"I don't know if it's a rivalry. But they don't like us, we don't like them." The Lightning would surely like to turn back the momentum generated by the Islanders over the previous two games. Tampa Bay cruised to an 8-2 win in Game 1, but New York took the lead 84 seconds into Game 2 and didn't trail until Kucherov scored the game-winning goal with 8.8 seconds remaining.

On Friday, the Lightning overcame a two-goal third-period deficit to tie the game when Tyler Johnson scored with 7:56 left, but they never led and gave up the go-ahead goal following a turnover in the New York zone by defenseman Ryan McDonagh. "We were our own worst enemy," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "There are so many good things that our team did, but it's such a tough league to win in and we handed that one to them. That was gift-wrapped."

The Islanders didn't need the feisty final seconds of Game 3 to understand the Lightning won't hit the ice in a giving mood Sunday. "I think Game 2 gave us the confidence that we could win Game 3," Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said Saturday afternoon. "We're going to get their best game (Sunday) and we've got to have our best game. You're in a position to get it to a best-of-three. The opposition doesn't want that. They're going to do everything to prevent us from doing that."

Lightning centre Brayden Point and Islanders centre Casey Cizikas both missed Game 3 with undisclosed injuries. Neither Cooper nor Trotz provided updates Saturday afternoon. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Smoke from Beirut port remnants of Thursday fire, 'no danger to city' -source

A pall of smoke could be seen rising above Beiruts port overnight on Saturday, just two days after a large fire erupted and engulfed large parts of the Lebanese capital in a cloud of smoke and ash. A security source told Reuters the smoke w...

Brazil reports 814 coronavirus deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 814 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,523 additional cases, the nations health ministry said on Saturday evening. The South American country has now reported 131,210 total deaths and 4,315,687 confirmed case...

Tropical Storm Paulette takes aim at Bermuda, gaining strength

Churning in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday night as it approaches Bermuda, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC. Paulette is located about 460 miles 740 km southeast ...

Peru president's allies fight impeachment, accuse opponent of seeking military support

Allies of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra pledged on Saturday to fight any attempt by Congress to impeach him and accused a congressional official of trying to involve the military in the effort as political tensions spiked in the Andean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020