Patriots promote K Folk prior to season opener

The New England Patriots promoted kicker Nick Folk to the active roster on Saturday, one day ahead of the team's season opener against the visiting Miami Dolphins. The 35-year-old veteran was promoted from the practice squad in favor of rookie Justin Rohrwasser, the Patriots' fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Folk made 14 of 17 field-goal attempts and all 12 extra-point tries in seven games with New England last season. He also converted two field-goal attempts and his only PAT in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to Tennessee during their AFC wild-card game on Jan. 4. Folk has made 80.4 percent of his field goals over an NFL career that has included stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and Patriots. He has converted 354 of his 358 extra points (98.9 percent).

Folk was named to the Pro Bowl during his first season with the Cowboys in 2007. The Patriots also elevated defensive tackle Xavier Williams from the practice squad and placed wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski (foot) on injured reserve.

