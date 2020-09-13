Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Serena out of Italian Open with Achilles problem

Serena Williams has pulled out of the Italian Open starting on Monday due to an Achilles injury, the former world number one confirmed on Saturday. Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title ended with a defeat to Victoria Azarenka at the U.S. Open on Thursday, a match in which she took a medical timeout to have her left ankle re-taped due to the Achilles problem. RB Cook, Vikings agree to extension worth reported $63 million

The Minnesota Vikings and Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms on a contract extension, the team announced Saturday. The Vikings didn't release contract terms, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said it is a five-year, $63 million deal that includes a guarantee of more than $28 million. MLB roundup: Blackmon, Rockies slam past Angels

Charlie Blackmon's two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth capped a five-run rally and lifted the Colorado Rockies to an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Denver. The Rockies entered the ninth inning trailing 4-3 after Angels catcher Anthony Bemboom homered in the top of the inning off Daniel Bard (3-2). Ryan McMahon's one-out homer off Angels reliever Ty Buttrey got the Rockies even in the bottom of the ninth, but they weren't finished. Zverev rallies by Carreno Busta to reach U.S. Open final

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev overcame a listless start to secure a thrilling 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 U.S. Open semi-final win over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday to reach his first Grand Slam final. Zverev, with his back against the wall, raised his game just in time to deny the Spanish 20th seed the upset and, in doing so, secured his first career victory from two sets down on his second match point. Titans rookie Wilson arrested on suspicion of DUI

Titans first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI, less than 72 hours before Tennessee's season opener. Records on the Davidson County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office website indicated he was arrested at 11:29 p.m. According to ESPN, he was released on a $1,000 bond two hours later and is due in court on Oct. 7. Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

Austria's Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Friday. "For sure (it was) the toughest straight-sets win I ever had because could have been easily completely different," said Thiem, who will compete for his first-ever Grand Slam title in the men's final on Sunday against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Osaka wins U.S. Open to confirm status as new star

Naomi Osaka ended Victoria Azarenka's dream run to claim her second U.S. Open title in three years with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 comeback win on Saturday which cemented her status as the sport's leading light both on and off the court. Unlike the 22-year-old Japanese's first U.S. Open win in 2018 over Serena Williams, which was played in a frothing Arthur Ashe Stadium, Saturday's drama unfolded in a strangely quiet arena as COVID-19 health and safety protocols prevented fans from entering the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Saints, Kamara agree to $75 million extension - report

Running back Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints have reached agreement on a five-year, $75 million extension, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kamara, 25, is reportedly due $77.13 million total, with a $15 million signing bonus, in a deal that keeps him in New Orleans through the 2025 season. McGregor detained in connection with alleged sexual assault

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was taken into custody in Corsica on Saturday amid allegations of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure. Officials in Corsica, a French island territory in the Mediterranean, confirmed his detainment in a statement to AFP. Thiem, Zverev battle to become first new champion in six years

Austria's Dominic Thiem and Germany's Alexander Zverev will vie for the U.S. Open title on Sunday in a final that will crown a new men's Grand Slam singles champion for the first time in six years. Second-seed Thiem has lost three previous Grand Slam finals -- twice to Rafa Nadal at the French Open and once to world number one Novak Djokovic in Australia -- while Zverev had never previously been beyond the last four at a major.