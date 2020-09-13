Titans LB Beasley (knee) ruled out vs. Broncos

Tennessee Titans linebacker Vic Beasley has been ruled out of his team's season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday. Beasley, 28, was limited in practice on both Thursday and Saturday while nursing a knee injury.

The offseason acquisition hasn't put his best foot forward since signing a one-year, $9.5 million guaranteed contract with the Titans. Beasley initially reported 10 days late for the start of camp and was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. He reportedly racked up $500,000 in fines.

Beasley has recorded 156 tackles and 37.5 sacks in 78 career games (60 starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the eighth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. In 2016, he led the league with 15.5 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with six forced fumbles during his lone Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro season.

Over the past three seasons, Beasley has amassed a combined 18 sacks -- with at least five each season -- and three forced fumbles. Beasley joins cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), linebacker Derick Roberson (knee), offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (hand) and running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) in being ruled out for Monday's contest.

Wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Saturday. He is questionable for the season opener. --Field Level Media