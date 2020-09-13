Left Menu
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title

Japan's Naomi Osaka on Sunday won her third career Grand Slam after securing a win over Victoria Azarenka in the final of the US Open.

Updated: 13-09-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 08:44 IST
Naomi Osaka (Photo/ US Open Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Naomi Osaka on Sunday won her third career Grand Slam title after securing a win over Victoria Azarenka in the final of the US Open. Osaka registered a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the decider over Azarenka. The No. 4 seed and 2018 champion overcame an inspired assault from Azarenka in the opening set to win her third career Grand Slam crown after one hour and 53 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Recalling the differences between Sunday's win and her first in 2018, after the match, Osaka said she is "more of a complete player" now. "I feel like two years ago, I maybe would have folded being down a set and a break. But I think, all the matches that I played in between that time shaped me and made me or forced me to mature more. Especially all the matches that I've played here were very tough," US Open's official website quoted Osaka as saying.

"I think definitely I'm more of a complete player now. I feel like I'm more aware of what I'm doing," she added. Osaka is now the first Asian player to win three Grand Slam singles titles, breaking the tie she held with China's Li Na. (ANI)

Naomi Osaka wears Kobe Bryant jersey at press conference after winning US Open title

Japans Naomi Osaka, who won the US Open title, wore a jersey of late former Basketball player Kobe Bryant during her post-match press conference. After winning the 2020 USOpen title, naomiosaka wore a Kobe Bryant jersey in her post-match pr...

