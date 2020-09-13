Naomi Osaka wins US Open title
Japan's Naomi Osaka on Sunday won her third career Grand Slam after securing a win over Victoria Azarenka in the final of the US Open.ANI | New York | Updated: 13-09-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 08:44 IST
Japan's Naomi Osaka on Sunday won her third career Grand Slam title after securing a win over Victoria Azarenka in the final of the US Open. Osaka registered a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in the decider over Azarenka. The No. 4 seed and 2018 champion overcame an inspired assault from Azarenka in the opening set to win her third career Grand Slam crown after one hour and 53 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Recalling the differences between Sunday's win and her first in 2018, after the match, Osaka said she is "more of a complete player" now. "I feel like two years ago, I maybe would have folded being down a set and a break. But I think, all the matches that I played in between that time shaped me and made me or forced me to mature more. Especially all the matches that I've played here were very tough," US Open's official website quoted Osaka as saying.
"I think definitely I'm more of a complete player now. I feel like I'm more aware of what I'm doing," she added. Osaka is now the first Asian player to win three Grand Slam singles titles, breaking the tie she held with China's Li Na. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naomi Osaka
- Osaka
- Grand Slam
- Japan
- Arthur Ashe Stadium
- Asian
- China
ALSO READ
Trump says he pays his highest respect to Japan's Abe, plans to call him
What's next after Japan PM Abe quits? Potential successors?
International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe
What's next after Japan PM Abe quits? Potential successors?
Sports News Roundup: LeBron James emerges as potent political force; Osaka surprised by impact of her call and more