Reports: Phils' Wheeler to miss scheduled Monday start

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, off to a blazing start with his new team, will reportedly not make his scheduled start on Monday after suffering a torn fingernail on his pitching hand. According to multiple reports, the Phillies backed away from initial hopes that Wheeler -- off to a 4-0 start with a 2.47 ERA in eight starts this season -- could simply move his planned start day from Saturday to Monday. Instead, manager Joe Girardi told The Athletic that he thinks Wheeler could return in Philadelphia's upcoming series against the New York Mets from Sept. 15-17.

Wheeler suffered his injury after accidentally tearing the nail on his right middle finger while pulling on jeans, causing the Phillies to scratch him from Friday's start and causing the team to juggle the rotation amid its seven-game series at Miami. Wheeler told local reporters Friday that the incident was partially a recurring issue, saying he puts so much force on his right middle finger that his nail often cracks -- leading to susceptibility of injury.

Off to a great start in his first season with Philadelphia after five years with the New York Mets, Wheeler has struck out 36, walked nine and allowed two homers in 51 innings. Rookie right-hander Spencer Howard, who was supposed originally supposed to start the second game of Friday's doubleheader with the Marlins, instead shifted to Saturday to replace Wheeler. Howard left his start early, coming out in the fourth inning because of reported shoulder stiffness.

The Phillies also saw star catch J.T. Realmuto leave Saturday's 12-6 win after feeling hip discomfort. --Field Level Media