Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Gun batting line-up Kings XI Punjab's USP (Analysis)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is just a few days away and the biggest question in everyone's minds is whether the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) can go all the way this year?

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:01 IST
IPL 13: Gun batting line-up Kings XI Punjab's USP (Analysis)
Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. (Photo/ Kings XI Punjab Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is just a few days away and the biggest question in everyone's minds is whether the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) can go all the way this year?

Rahul has been with the franchise for a couple of years now, and if his past record is anything to go by, he is likely to bring an aggressive flair to the Punjab-based franchise. KXIP managed to reach the finals of IPL just once (2014), and after that, the side has struggled to even make the playoffs of the cash-rich league. But with the current edition now being played in UAE, the side would hope to reclaim the magic of their 2014 season.

The first leg of the 2014 season was played in UAE, and KXIP managed to win all their matches during that phase. The team management also roped in Anil Kumble as head coach and Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach. The think tank then decided to get players like Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham and Sheldon Cottrell into the mix.

Maxwell was bought for INR 10.75 crore while INR 8.5 crore were shelled out for Windies pacer Cottrell. Earlier this week, Kumble himself admitted that the side roped in Maxwell as they needed an impact player in the middle. The side now has KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan as batting options and it is safe to say that this batting line-up looks the most impressive on paper.

Maxwell had lit up the UAE leg of the IPL during the 2014 edition, and now the Punjab-based franchise would be hoping for the same. When it comes to bowling, the KXIP can be exposed a bit on the spin-bowling front as the tournament is being played in UAE, and pitches are expected to be on the slower side.

The side just has one big name as a spinner and that is Afghanistan's Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman. In the last edition, he was not given many chances, but this year, it is likely that he might play all the games as he is coming with good form after recording impressive performances in the now-concluded Caribbean Premier League. Punjab has Ravi Bishnoi, K Gowtham, and J Suchith as other spin options but their lack of experience might leave Punjab exposed during the middle overs.

When it comes to fast-bowling, Punjab has the likes of Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordon in their ranks. The death bowling bit is expected to be taken care of by Shami and Jordon, but midway through the tournament, Cottrell may get a few games as the IPL would be played in extremely hot conditions, and rotating the players would be an option every franchise would like to take.

Kings XI Punjab would lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their first match of the tournament on September 20. Kings XI Punjab Squad: K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb Zadran, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Murugan Ashwin. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trafficking survivors keep children safe in Bihar villages through cycle campaign

Every morning 19-year-old Mohammad Chotu cycles through villages in Bihar patrolling areas affected by human trafficking, sometimes stopping to aware people of the social evil to which he fell prey to and suffered abuse as a child labourer....

Czech Republic sees record rise in virus cases for third straight day

The Czech Republic reported its largest single-day increase in new coronavirus infections for a third straight day on Sunday, recording 1,541 cases, according to Health Ministry data.It was the fifth day in a row with new infections above 1...

42 tourists held for gambling after raid in Goa hotel

Goa Police have arrested 42 tourists after a raid on a gambling den at Calangute beach village near here, an official said on Sunday. Cash worth Rs 10 lakh, 57 mobile phones and other material were seized following the raid conducted in a h...

Soccer-Fulham boss Parker stresses need for more signings after Arsenal loss

Scott Parker believes his newly promoted Fulham need to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their squad as they look to avoid dropping straight back down to Engands second-tier. Fulham, who were promoted after winning the Championshi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020