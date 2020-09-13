Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers to throw rare bullpen game vs. Astros

The Dodgers stopped short of saying they were using an "opener," a strategy first used by the Tampa Bay Rays where a reliever works against the top of the order at the outset and a different pitcher picks up a chunk of the middle innings. Still, Sunday night's game at Dodger Stadium will give the Los Angeles bullpen a chance at redemption after Houston scored once in the eighth inning Saturday and five times in the ninth to rally for a 7-5 victory.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:05 IST
Dodgers to throw rare bullpen game vs. Astros
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A club that prides itself on rotation stability and depth will go somewhat new-age on Sunday as the Los Angeles Dodgers cover the series finale against the Houston Astros with a bullpen game. The Dodgers stopped short of saying they were using an "opener," a strategy first used by the Tampa Bay Rays where a reliever works against the top of the order at the outset and a different pitcher picks up a chunk of the middle innings.

Still, Sunday night's game at Dodger Stadium will give the Los Angeles bullpen a chance at redemption after Houston scored once in the eighth inning Saturday and five times in the ninth to rally for a 7-5 victory. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen (3-1) was charged with five runs (four earned) in the ninth without recording an out to take the loss. The Dodgers were operating with six starters as recently as two weeks ago, but are down to three after Walker Buehler went to the injured list with a blister, Ross Stripling was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays and Dustin May was shifted to day-to-day status after he was hit with a line drive on his foot.

The Dodgers (32-14) have longtime starter Alex Wood working out of the bullpen, but he wouldn't be able to offer much length if he is called upon to start Sunday. The Dodgers went with a bullpen game on Aug. 27, a 2-0 win by committee in the second game of a doubleheader sweep. Left-hander Caleb Ferguson started that contest and went one scoreless inning, but he has struggled in September, surrendering five runs on nine hits -- three of them homers -- in just three innings over four appearances.

The Astros will use a traditional starter Sunday. Former Dodger Zack Greinke (3-1, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound in the midst of his rockiest patch of the season. Greinke has won two of his past three starts, but he has a 5.29 ERA over that three-game stretch and is coming off his worst outing of the season when he gave up four runs on seven hits over six innings in a loss to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

He is 7-6 lifetime against the Dodgers with a 4.38 ERA in 17 starts and had a 10.24 ERA in two starts (9 2/3 innings) against them in 2019. The Astros (23-23) came to Los Angeles after dropping eight of nine games on their current road trip, which ends Sunday.

"That was the win of the year," Astros manager Dusty Baker said about Saturday's comeback. "Hopefully after that win, it will get us going big time. The guys, it was nice to see them hooting and hollering and feeling good about themselves because this has been a pretty tough road trip so far. I told them today, 'If we win both of these games, it's like the rest of the road trip doesn't matter.'" The Astros' bus was greeted by angry Dodgers fans when it pulled into the Dodger Stadium parking lot Saturday. The fans' reaction stemmed from the Astros 2017 cheating scandal when an investigation found Houston personnel banged on trash cans to signal opponents' pitches to their own batters.

The Dodgers lost the World Series in seven games to the Astros that season, but after his disastrous outing Saturday, Jansen said he has moved on from 2017. "Listen man, this year is another year and we're in first place and trying to win a championship; 2017 is already in the past," Jansen said. "I didn't execute (Saturday). I need to do a better job and I have to go back out there and do better. ... That's unacceptable."

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month;Search for survivors is on as wildfires torch millions of acres in U.S. West and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirusThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 4...

VHP directs workers to remain alert to thwart fraud in name of money collection for Ram Temple

In the wake of cases of money being collected from people for construction of Ram Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has taken the issue seriously and directed its workers to keep an eye on such incidents. The VHP has also directed its worke...

Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals' youngsters

Legendary spinner Shane Warne has been appointed mentor of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL besides his existing role as the teams brand ambassador. Warne has been associated with IPL since its inception in 2008 and led the team to it...

CPI(M) to launch nationwide protests against Centre from Sep 17 to 22

The CPIM has called a nationwide campaign against the government on issues related to minorities, democratic rights and civil liberties from September 17 to September 22, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday. This campaign,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020