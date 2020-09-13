Left Menu
'He started the season hungry': Alisson on Salah's hat-trick

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 13-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 19:24 IST
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah (Photo/Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After scoring a hat-trick against Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson said that striker Mohamed Salah 'started the season hungry'. His remark came as Salah scored a hat-trick for the Reds and as a result, the hosts were able to script a victory on Saturday.

Salah had registered goals in the 4th, 33rd, and 88th minutes of the match. The scoreline was levelled at 3-3 in the 88th minute, but Salah converted a penalty at that time to give Liverpool a 4-3 lead. "He's hungry, he's started the season hungry and I'm happy because of this. He's a really important player for us. This gives him confidence and also pushes the other players to work even harder," Alisson told the club's official website.

"We have a lot of quality with our front three. Sometimes just one scores but we know that everybody can improve from this game in the defensive phase and in the attack. It's a good start for us," he added. Alisson heaped praised on Leeds United and said they made the match difficult by the way they played.

"I think they are a really good team with good quality but with a brave heart also. They made our night difficult tonight but I think their night was even more difficult because of the way we played," the goalkeeper said. "I'm happy to have Mo Salah on the team and that he scored a hat-trick in the first official match of the season. I'm really happy for the three points also," he added.

Liverpool will next take on Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, September 20. (ANI)

