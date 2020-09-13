Left Menu
Handball Federation of India President suspends Gen Secy Pandey

Pandey, on the other hand, has shot off a letter to Ramasubramani, stating that his action was "illegal and unconstitutional". He said under the constitution of HFI, any order of suspension of an office bearer by the president will have to be ratified by the Executive Committee and then by the General House.

Handball Federation of India President suspends Gen Secy Pandey
In an internal power tussle in the Handball Federation of India, its president M Ramasubramani on Sunday suspended secretary general Anandeshwar Pandey, who deemed the action as "illegal". Pandey is also treasurer of Indian Olympic Association.

Ramasubramani confirmed that he has suspended Pandey as there were multiple complaints against him from the members but did not provide further details. "Yes, I have suspended him. I have got many complaints against him," Ramasubramani told PTI from Chennai.

He did not respond when asked about the nature of complaints and the reason for suspension of Pandey. Pandey, on the other hand, has shot off a letter to Ramasubramani, stating that his action was "illegal and unconstitutional".

He said under the constitution of HFI, any order of suspension of an office bearer by the president will have to be ratified by the Executive Committee and then by the General House. "All such powers (of suspension of office bearers) lie in the Executive Committee and the recommendations of the Executive Committee will have to be ratified by the General House," he wrote.

"Regarding the allegations levelled against me, I reserved the right to explain my position in the upcoming EC meeting. You mentioned that you received complaints against me but you never discussed them in any EC meeting or AGM held under your chairmanship." Pandey said he had called a meeting of the Executive Council on September 27 in Lucknow on the suggestions and recommendations of 15 out of existing 20 members of the EC to "update its constitution according to the guidelines of the sports ministry". Ramasubramani had termed the EC meeting called by Pandey as unauthorised.

