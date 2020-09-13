Left Menu
NFL broadcasts have option to feature stadium-specific noise

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Sunday that NFL Films collected "multichannel surround audio recordings" from stadiums throughout the league over the past four years that have been made available to broadcast partners. The edited and catalogued game-day sounds give the broadcast options to include sounds unique to each venue, such as New York Jets fans chanting the familiar "J-E-T-S Jets!

NFL broadcasts have option to feature stadium-specific noise
If the crowd noise that television viewers hear Sunday coming from an empty NFL stadium sounds authentic, that's because it is. ESPN's Adam Schefter said Sunday that NFL Films collected "multichannel surround audio recordings" from stadiums throughout the league over the past four years that have been made available to broadcast partners.

The edited and catalogued game-day sounds give the broadcast options to include sounds unique to each venue, such as New York Jets fans chanting the familiar "J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets" at MetLife Stadium. Of the 13 home games on Sunday's schedule, only the Jacksonville Jaguars will play before fans. They will host the Colts, with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers making his Indianapolis debut, with no more than 25 percent of the approximately 67,000 seats at TIAA Bank Field filled.

