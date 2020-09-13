Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leverkusen cruise into second round, Hoffenheim need penalties

Leverkusen, who sold attacking midfielder Kai Havertz and striker Kevin Volland in the close season, were missing none of their firepower as they scored three times in the opening 12 minutes through Lars Bender, Nadiem Amiri and Lucas Alario. Another three goals between the 21st to the 32nd minute quickly ended proceedings at the empty BayArena stadium, after the official home team, Norderstedt, had relinquished the home advantage for this round.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:10 IST
Soccer-Leverkusen cruise into second round, Hoffenheim need penalties

Bayer Leverkusen scored six goals in the opening 32 minutes to crush fourth tier club Norderstedt 7-0 in the German Cup first round on Sunday but fellow Bundesliga club Hoffenheim needed penalties to edge past amateurs Chemnitz. Leverkusen, who sold attacking midfielder Kai Havertz and striker Kevin Volland in the close season, were missing none of their firepower as they scored three times in the opening 12 minutes through Lars Bender, Nadiem Amiri and Lucas Alario.

Another three goals between the 21st to the 32nd minute quickly ended proceedings at the empty BayArena stadium, after the official home team, Norderstedt, had relinquished the home advantage for this round. New Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick, who came on as a substitute, grabbed goal number seven in the 77th to complete the rout.

Hoffenheim were in control for much of the game but had to wait until the 48th minute to take the lead through Andrej Kramaric's tap-in. Kevin Freiberger's fine turn and shot from eight metres out brought the hosts level on the hour and sent the game into extra time before a Christian Bickel strike put them in the driving seat.

It was again Croatian forward Kramaric who came to the rescue, earning a penalty in the 111th and keeping his cool to grab the equaliser. Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann saved the two first penalties in the subsequent shootout and Bickel missed the target with his spot kick to give Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeness a winning debut.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Would-be Merkel successor Laschet loses ground in local election win

Germanys Christian Democrats were set for an election win in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday, an exit poll showed, but their share of the vote shrank, denting state premier Armin Laschets ambition to succeed Chancellor Angela ...

'Tenet' Hits $200 Million Globally, Despite Lackluster U.S. Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES Variety.com - Christopher Nolans Tenet crossed the 200 million mark globally, even as U.S. cinemas struggle to draw audiences during the pandemic.The time-bending sci-fi thriller generated 6.7 million in its sec...

Karnataka government 'failed' to fight pandemic: Congress

Karnataka is witnessing an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases as the state government has totally failed to handle the pandemic crisis, working president of state Congress, Saleem Ahmed said on Sunday. Addressing reporters...

Venezuelan media name alleged U.S. spy arrested near refinery complex

Pro-government media in Venezuela on Sunday named an alleged U.S. spy who President Nicolas Maduro said was captured last week near the countrys largest oil refinery complex. Outlets close to the ruling Socialist Party identified the detain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020