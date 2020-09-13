Reports: Saints entertained pursuit of Brady if Brees retired
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:38 IST
The New Orleans Saints entertained interest in Tom Brady this offseason as fellow quarterback Drew Brees weighed his options, multiple media outlets reported Sunday. In short, the option of Brady in the Bayou was in play in the event that Brees opted to retire.
Brees put an end to that talk by agreeing to a two-year, $50 million contract on March 13. Four days later, Brady and the Buccaneers reached agreement on a two-year, $50 million deal. As one might expect, the Saints weren't the only team interested in the services of Brady, 43. The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP reportedly drew interest from the Los Angeles Chargers and even the Chicago Bears.
Brees, 41, is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (77,416) and touchdown passes (547), just ahead of Brady (74,571 and 541, respectively). The two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks will square off in New Orleans on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET) in the season opener for both teams.
--Field Level Media
