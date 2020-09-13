Arjen Robben's Groningen comeback ends in injury

Former Netherlands striker Arjen Robben's return to his boyhood club Groningen lasted less than half an hour on Sunday as he was forced out of his comeback match with injury. Robben sat down on the pitch 29 minutes into the game in some discomfort and asked for the substitution, eventually limping off to be replaced by Tomas Suslov, Goal.com reported.

PSV took full advantage, opening the scoring through Cody Gakpo less than five minutes later to secure a 1-0 lead at half-time. PSV won the match by 3-1 after Donyell Malen and Gakpo scored in the second half. Suslov scored the only goal for Groningen in the 53rd minute.

Earlier, Robben announced that he will return to football with his boyhood club Groningen. Robben retired in July 2019 after a career in which he won more than 30 club trophies. He bid adieu to his illustrious career, that took him from Groningen to PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, last year. He won league titles in Netherlands, England and Spain before he settled down in Munich.

He went on to win eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League crown with Bayern. He featured in over 500 matches for the club and his country in the entire career. (ANI)