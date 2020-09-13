Left Menu
Premier League: Calvert-Lewin scores as Everton defeat Tottenham

Everton defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-09-2020 23:01 IST
Premier League: Calvert-Lewin scores as Everton defeat Tottenham
Everton celebrate after scoring against Tottenham (Photo/ Everton Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Everton defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The only goal of the match came in the 55th minute as Dominic Calvert-Lewin registered a goal for Everton.

The first half of the match between Everton and Tottenham did not see any goals. Both sides tried their best to go ahead, but somehow the defense of Everton and Tottenham managed to hang on. In the first half, Everton had more ball possession and Tottenham was seen chasing the game. However, no side was able to break the deadlock and the scoreline stood at 0-0 at half time.

Finally, the deadlock was broken by Everton in the 55th minute of the match as Dominic Calvert-Lewin produced an outstanding header to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Lucas Digne managed to curl an excellent free-kick to Calvert-Lewin, and as a result, he produced an outstanding header.

Tottenham toiled hard to get an equaliser but the side failed to get one, and in the end, Everton walked away with a 1-0 victory over the hosts. Everton will next take on West Brom on Saturday, September 19 while Tottenham will face Southampton on Sunday, September 20 in the Premier League.

On Saturday, Arsenal and Liverpool emerged victorious in the Premier League after defeating Fulham and Leeds United respectively. (ANI)

