Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jackson shows MVP credentials, Ravens down Browns

Tight end Mark Andrews caught two touchdown passes, Marquise Brown had five catches for 101 yards, and rookie running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for two scores for the Ravens (1-0), who picked up their 13th consecutive regular-season victory. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb combined for 132 rushing yards for Cleveland (0-1), which failed to win its season opener for the 16th consecutive year.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 01:50 IST
Jackson shows MVP credentials, Ravens down Browns

Quarterback Lamar Jackson picked up where he left off last season, completing 20-of-25 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for a team-high 45 yards, as the Baltimore Ravens dumped the visiting Cleveland Browns 38-6 on Sunday. Tight end Mark Andrews caught two touchdown passes, Marquise Brown had five catches for 101 yards, and rookie running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for two scores for the Ravens (1-0), who picked up their 13th consecutive regular-season victory.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb combined for 132 rushing yards for Cleveland (0-1), which failed to win its season opener for the 16th consecutive year. It was a sour debut for new coach Kevin Stefanski, who saw his team post its most lopsided loss in an opener since a 43-0 defeat to Pittsburgh in 1999.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, looked every bit the part. He completed 13 of 16 passes -- including 10 in a row -- for 208 yards and two scores in the first half as the Ravens raced out to a 24-6 lead by halftime. The Ravens got rolling early. Cornerback Marlon Humphreys picked off Mayfield's fourth pass of the day, and Jackson capped Baltimore's first series of the year with a 5-yard touchdown to Andrews, who made a dazzling one-handed catch in the back of the end zone.

The Ravens made it 10-0 later in the first quarter after taking over inside the Browns' 30-yard line after a turnover on a Browns' fake punt. Justin Tucker converted a 41-yard field goal. The Browns pulled to within 10-6 after Mayfield flipped a 1-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku, but kicker Austin Siebert promptly missed the PAT.

Jackson led the Ravens on a 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter -- just the third 99-yard march in franchise history. Dobbins finished it with his first career score -- a 3-yard run to the left corner pylon and a 17-6 lead with 2:53 left in the half. Cleveland, now 1-20-1 in openers since 1999, had a chance for points late in the first half but Odell Beckham Jr. dropped a sure first-down ball on third-and-2, and then Siebert missed a 41-yard field goal attempt.

Jackson took advantage. He led an impeccable 69-yard touchdown drive in just 35 seconds, capping it with a 9-yard strike to Andrews for a 24-6 lead with just six seconds left in the half. Jackson added a 19-yard touchdown to Willie Snead IV in the third quarter and Dobbins scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth.

Humphreys (shoulder) left the game in the second quarter and Ravens' left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) left in the third quarter. Neither returned to play. The Browns played without defensive starters in cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Mack Wilson (knee). Rookie starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (leg), rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) and Njoku (knee) all left the game in the third quarter.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England win second ODI after dramatic Australia collapse

England won the second ODI by 24 runs to level their three-match series against Australia after the visitors, chasing a modest target of 232, suffered a dramatic collapse on Sunday. Australia appeared to be cruising as they reached 144 for ...

Protesters set government building on fire in eastern Libya

Protesters set fire to the governments headquarters in the Libyan city of Benghazi, as rare demonstrations over living conditions and corruption continued in the east of the country for a third day.The protests late on Saturday also erupted...

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agenc...

Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020