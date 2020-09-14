Team by team analysis of the Tuscan Grand Prix

Left Menu
Team by team analysis of Sunday's Tuscan Formula One Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit (Race nine, listed in current championship order): -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 2) Hamilton's 90th win, sixth of the season, came from pole position. He also set the fastest lap and is now 55 points clear of Bottas. Victory was the 100th of the modern era for Mercedes (who returned in 2010) and Hamilton set a record with his 222nd points finish. Bottas led after the first start, lost out at the second start and could not regain the lead at the third.

- RED BULL (Alex Albon 3, Max Verstappen retired)

Verstappen suffered a loss of power at the start, dropped into the midfield and was hit from behind by Gasly who had been sandwiched between Raikkonen and Grosjean. The Dutchman ended up in the gravel at turn two. Albon lost two positions on the third start but passed Ricciardo with eight laps to go. It was his first podium and first for a Thai in the championship. -

MCLAREN (Lando Norris 6, Carlos Sainz retired) Sainz retired after a big crash at the safety car restart. He had already tangled with Vettel on the opening lap. Norris started 11th and said the car was still tricky to drive. The gap to Racing Point closed by two points.

- RACING POINT (Sergio Perez 5, Lance Stroll retired)

Stroll, running an upgraded package, brought out the red flags for a second time after crashing at the second Arrabbiata corner on lap 44 due to a suspected puncture while fighting for a podium. Perez started seventh. -

RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 4, Esteban Ocon retired) A first podium with Renault had looked possible for Ricciardo until the second red flag period closed the gaps and he was passed by Albon. Ocon was retired before the first re-start after the rear brakes caught fire while he followed the safety car. Renault closed the gap to Racing Point and McLaren.

- FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 8, Sebastian Vettel 10)

Ferrari's 1,000th race brought no joy on track. Leclerc gained a place at the finish thanks to Raikkonen's time penalty. The team lost ground to those above while AlphaTauri gained a point behind. -

ALPHATAURI (Daniil Kvyat 7, Pierre Gasly retired) Italian Grand Prix winner Gasly retired on the opening lap after a collision. Kvyat's points allowed the team to score a point more than Ferrari.

- ALFA ROMEO (Kimi Raikkonen 9, Antonio Giovinazzi retired)

Raikkonen opened his account for the season, despite a five second penalty for a pit lane infringement and a slow pitstop. Giovinazzi crashed out, colliding with Magnussen in the incident behind the safety car. -

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 12, Kevin Magnussen retired) Magnussen retired in the four-car collision at the safety car restart. Grosjean was the last car on track.

- WILLIAMS (George Russell 11, Nicholas Latifi retired)

Russell must wait another weekend for his first point but this time came closer than ever, running ninth at the second stoppage. Latifi was caught up in the safety car restart melee.

