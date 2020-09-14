Left Menu
Odor's big blast helps Rangers split series with A's

Rougned Odor belted his second three-run home run in two days and right-hander Lance Lynn held the visiting Oakland Athletics in check for seven innings Sunday afternoon as the Rangers managed a four-game split with the American League West leaders with a 6-3 victory in the series finale.

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Athletics)

Rougned Odor belted his second three-run home run in two days and right-hander Lance Lynn held the visiting Oakland Athletics in check for seven innings Sunday afternoon as the Rangers managed a four-game split with the American League West leaders with a 6-3 victory in the series finale. Derek Dietrich and Jeff Mathis also homered for the last-place Rangers (17-30), who won for just the third time in 10 games against the first-place A's (29-17) this season.

With Lynn (6-2) and A's right-hander Frankie Montas (3-4) both pitching well, the game was tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the sixth. But then, with one out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nick Solak singled consecutively, setting the stage for Odor, who took Montas out to right field. Odor's three-run homer Saturday came in the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader, providing the first runs of an eventual 5-2 win.

The homers were his fifth and sixth of the season. Mathis padded the lead with a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the seventh.

Lynn was pulled with a 6-1 advantage after seven innings, having allowed just one run and three hits. He walked two and struck out 10. In three games against the A's this season, Lynn is 2-0, allowing four runs in 19 1/3 innings. He struck out 25.

Montas was charged with four runs on seven hits in his 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out seven. The first 5 1/2 innings featured a pitchers' duel between Lynn and Montas, with the A's scoring only in the first on Stephen Piscotty's infield out and the Rangers getting even in the second on a solo homer by Dietrich, his third of the season.

Oakland attempted a late rally, getting within 6-2 on a solo homer by Tommy La Stella in the eighth, his fifth of the year. Jonah Heim's infield hit with two outs in the ninth closed the gap to 6-3 and brought the potential tying run to the plate, but Rafael Montero struck out Seth Brown with two aboard to end it.

Dietrich and Kiner-Falefa finished with two hits apiece for the Rangers, who won for just the fourth time in their last 13 games. Mark Canha had two hits, including a ninth-inning triple, and La Stella scored twice for the A's, who are scheduled for a make-up doubleheader in Seattle on Monday before completing an eight-game trip at Colorado later in the week.

