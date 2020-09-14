Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:03 IST
Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Minshew, who hit his last 15 passes, found Keelan Cole wide open down the right sideline for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 5:56 left. Josh Lambo added a 46-yard field goal with 2:50 to play, his 45th consecutive successful field goal at home.

Indianapolis (0-1) reached the Jacksonville 26 on its final possession, but Philip Rivers' fourth-down pass for T.Y. Hilton was knocked away by rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson with 49 seconds remaining. Rivers, playing his first game for the Colts after starting for the last 14 seasons with the Chargers, connected on 36 of 46 passes for 363 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Indianapolis played most of the last three quarters without starting running back Marlon Mack, who left with a leg injury.

Indianapolis scored on its first possession of the year, ripping off a 63-yard drive that required just seven plays. Nyheim Hines polished off the march on a 12-yard run for a 7-0 lead only 3:11 into the game. But Rivers, who tossed 20 interceptions last year, mixed in a pick early in the second quarter to Henderson that set Jacksonville up at the Colts' 27. Four plays later, Minshew hit DJ Chark on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 10:42 left in the half.

Indianapolis responded with a scoring drive of nearly six minutes, with Hines taking a screen pass from Rivers and turning it into an 8-yard touchdown that made it 14-7. Back came the Jaguars with Minshew's 15-yard scoring strike to rookie Laviska Shenault at the 1:38 mark. However, the Colts went into halftime with a 17-14 lead when Rivers led a two-minute drill. Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship cashed in with a 38-yard field goal with five seconds left before half.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot reports lowest one-day rise in cases in nearly 3 months

Australias second most populous state, the epicentre of the countrys coronavirus second wave, on Monday reported its lowest single-day rise in new infections in nearly three months.Officials recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths i...

Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts....

Mayor of Bogota, Colombia, calls for reconciliation after deadly protests

The mayor of Bogota begged forgiveness on Sunday and called for reconciliation after protests in Colombias capital the past week left 10 civilians dead and hundreds injured. Protests in Bogota and satellite city Soacha began following the d...

Japan's ruling party to hold leadership vote on Monday after Abe's sudden resignation

Tokyo Japan, September 14 ANISputnik Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP will elect its new president following an unexpected resignation by the partys leader and longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. The ruling partys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020