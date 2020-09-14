Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Ferrari mark 1,000th race with pride, pain and a Schumacher

Ferrari had also celebrated their milestone with a socially distanced show in Florence's Piazza della Signoria on Saturday night attended by drivers and bosses past and present with a display of cars through the eras. "As we celebrate our first 1,000 races, we are already looking ahead, already thinking about the next 1,000," said Ferrari president John Elkann.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:18 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari mark 1,000th race with pride, pain and a Schumacher

Ferrari celebrated their 1,000th Formula One world championship race on Sunday with passion, pride and pain - and a Schumacher as Michael's son Mick drove his father's 2004 car around the team's Mugello circuit. The only team to have competed in every season since the first in 1950 have won more races and championships than any other.

Schumacher senior brought them five titles in a row from 2000-04, with most of his record 91 wins secured in red overalls. The team that crowned Alberto Ascari, Juan Manuel Fangio, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, John Surtees, Niki Lauda and Jody Scheckter over the decades are suffering their worst campaign in 40 years.

Ferrari last won a drivers' title with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 are currently sixth overall and in danger of slipping further. "Ferrari and Formula One are sort of joined at the hip," chief executive Louis Camilleri told Sky television ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at the team's scenic circuit north of Florence.

"It's hard to imagine Formula One without Ferrari or the other way around. We've been there forever. History creates pressure too and we're looking forward to the next 1,000," he added. "We're in a hole now and we know we're in a hole. It's a confluence of factors but anything I say will come across as excuses and we're not into excuses.

"What matters is to focus on the issues we have and work with determination to get back to what we consider to be our rightful place." Mick Schumacher, leading the Formula Two championship and looking increasingly destined for F1 in 2021, could be a part of that future.

"To be able to drive it now as the second generation to drive it is something very special," he said after his demonstration laps in the F2004, Ferrari's most successful racing car. Ferrari had also celebrated their milestone with a socially distanced show in Florence's Piazza della Signoria on Saturday night attended by drivers and bosses past and present with a display of cars through the eras.

"As we celebrate our first 1,000 races, we are already looking ahead, already thinking about the next 1,000," said Ferrari president John Elkann. "I am absolutely certain of one thing, that in the next 1,000 Grands Prix we will win more races than we have to date."

Charles Leclerc finished eighth for Ferrari in the race, with Sebastian Vettel 10th. Team boss Mattia Binotto said the drivers had done their best.

"Today we didn’t have the pace to allow our drivers to fight with their nearest rivals," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Pound haunted by Brexit, yen looks to Abe successor vote

The British pound flirted with a 1-12-month low against the dollar on Monday on fears about no-deal Brexit while investors waited for Japans ruling party to choose a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The British pound changed hands at...

Brees, Saints spoil Brady's Bucs debut

Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns as the host New Orleans Saints defeated Tampa Bay 34-23 on Sunday, spoiling Tom Bradys debut with the Buccaneers. Kamara, who agreed to a five-year, 75 million contract extension Thursday, caught a 12-yard...

Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers' dormitories

Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population.As the wealthy ...

ByteDance drops TikTok's U.S. sale, to partner with Oracle -sources

ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp it hopes will spare it a U.S. ban while appeasing the Chinese government, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Byt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020