Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Dedication finally pays off for US Open champion Thiem

"I expect it's going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments," said Thiem, who became the first player outside Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer to claim a Grand Slam title since Stan Wawrinka's 2016 U.S. Open triumph. "I had it in the back of my head that I had a great career so far, way better than I could ever dreamt of, but until today there was still a big goal missing.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:04 IST
Tennis-Dedication finally pays off for US Open champion Thiem

Dominic Thiem says he dedicated his whole life to winning a Grand Slam title and with his victory at the U.S. Open on Sunday the Austrian expects more of the sport's biggest prizes to come his way. Thiem had lost his three previous Grand Slam finals -- two to Rafa Nadal at the French Open and once to Novak Djokovic in Australia -- and looked as if he had squandered another chance when Alexander Zverev won the first two sets in New York.

But the Austrian staged a stunning comeback to win 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) in a nerve-jangling battle of wills and will now head to the French Open with renewed confidence. "I expect it's going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments," said Thiem, who became the first player outside Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer to claim a Grand Slam title since Stan Wawrinka's 2016 U.S. Open triumph.

"I had it in the back of my head that I had a great career so far, way better than I could ever dreamt of, but until today there was still a big goal missing. "With this achieved, I hope that I'm going to be a little bit more relaxed and play a little bit more freely at the biggest events."

Thiem said his triumph in New York was a culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. "Definitely achieved a life goal, a dream, which I had for many, many years. Back then it was so far away. Then I got closer to the top and realized that maybe one day I could really win one of the four biggest titles," he added.

"I dedicated basically my whole life until this point to win one. Now I did it. That's for myself, my team and family, a great accomplishment. Today is the day where I gave back huge amount of what they did for me."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Risen signs a Synergetic 140 MW Agreement with UPC-AC Energy Solar

NINGBO, China, Sept. 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, has just announced a structured 140MWp supply contract with UPC-AC Energy Solar Asia Limited ...

Taiwan holding five Hong Kongers picked up at sea-sources

Taiwan has been holding since last month five people from Hong Kong who fled the Chinese-run city by boat and were picked up by Taiwans coast guard in the South China Sea, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. Democratic Taiwan ...

On this day in 2007: India defeated Pak through bowl-out in T20 WC

It was on September 14, 2007, when India defeated Pakistan through a bowl-out in a group stage match of the inaugural T20 World Cup. The inaugural T20 World Cup was played in South Africa and this group stage match between arch-rivals India...

Scheffler out of US Open with a positive coronavirus test

Scottie Scheffler became the second player forced to withdraw from a major championship because of the coronavirus with a positive test result that knocks him out of the U.S. Open this week at Winged Foot. The USGA said Scheffler, the leadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020