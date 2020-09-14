Left Menu
Right-hander Mike Clevinger allowed two hits over seven shutout innings and Greg Garcia and Wil Myers hit a pair of two-out, two-run singles Sunday afternoon as the Padres defeated the visiting San Francisco Giants 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 10:08 IST
Clevinger shuts out Giants as Padres take Game 1
Right-hander Mike Clevinger allowed two hits over seven shutout innings and Greg Garcia and Wil Myers hit a pair of two-out, two-run singles Sunday afternoon as the Padres defeated the visiting San Francisco Giants 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. The win extended the Padres' winning streak to six straight games and raised their record to 30-17. San Diego is 18-5 over its last 23 games.

The Padres and Giants were playing two games Sunday after their games Friday and Saturday were postponed after Alex Dickerson of the Giants received a false positive Friday on a COVID-19 test. Clevinger (3-2 overall, 2-1 with the Padres) issued one walk while striking out seven in the seven-inning complete game. The Giants (23-23) had three baserunners and never had two runners on in the same inning. Clevinger retired the last seven Giants he faced and needed only 99 pitches with his final fastball clocked at 96 mph.

The Padres scored two in the second and two in the third off Giants starter Johnny Cueto (2-1). Austin Nola singled with one out in the third and moved to third on Jake Cronenworth's two-out, opposite-field double to left-center. The left-handed-hitting Garcia then dropped a single down the line in left, easily scoring Nola and Cronenworth.

Trent Grisham opened the third with a ground-ball double over the first-base bag and moved to third on Manny Machado's single to center. After Machado stole second, Mitch Moreland drew a walk to load the bases. Nola popped out to second before Myers lined his two-run single to left. The Padres added two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Nola and Cronenworth drew walks around a groundout by Myers. With runners on first and second with one out, Garcia hit a potential double-play grounder to Giants second baseman Donovan Solano. But Solano's flip to second was over the head of shortstop Brandon Crawford with Nola scoring on the error. Jurickson Profar then singled home Cronenworth.

Cueto allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

