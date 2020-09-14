Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lampard 'amused' by Klopp's comments on Chelsea spending

"We are talking about some very rich owners in the Premier League. "Liverpool's story is a fantastic story of a club over the five years that Klopp has been there that they have managed to get recruitment right to a really high level," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 10:32 IST
Soccer-Lampard 'amused' by Klopp's comments on Chelsea spending

Frank Lampard says he was "amused" by Juergen Klopp's comments on Chelsea's transfer spending and that Liverpool's heavy expenditure in previous years had laid the foundations for last season's Premier League title triumph. Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, have spent around 200 million pounds ($256.36 million) to bring in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

Klopp, who has only signed left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus this season, said Liverpool would not be spending a similar amount as they were a "different kind" of club, one "not owned by countries or an oligarch". "I found it slightly amusing because when you talk about the owners of clubs, I don't think it matters what line of business they come from," Lampard told British media. "We are talking about some very rich owners in the Premier League.

"Liverpool's story is a fantastic story of a club over the five years that Klopp has been there that they have managed to get recruitment right to a really high level," he added. "You can go through the Liverpool players, (Virgil) Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita, Sadio Mane, (Mohamed)Salah, incredible players that came at a very high price."

($1 = 0.7802 pounds)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Lombard inks bancassurance tie up with Yes Bank

Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank for selling its insurance products. The partnership will provide the banks diverse customer b...

Second ODI loss a real punch in the guts for Australia: Warne

The 24-run loss to England in the low-scoring second ODI here must have been a real punch in the guts for Australia, says spin legend Shane Warne. After England posted 231 for nine on a surface on which runs were hard to come by, Australia ...

Killing of Mandya temple priests: Five arrested

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of three temple priests in Mandya after a brief encounter in the wee hours of Monday, police said. We have arrested five people while four others are absconding. In all, there are...

Microsoft's proposal to partner TikTok in US rejected, Oracle wins bid

Satya Nadella-led Microsoft lost a bid to acquire TikTok in the US after the Chinese owner of the video-sharing platform chose Oracle to be its technology partner for its American operations, ahead of the September 20 deadline set by Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020