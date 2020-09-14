Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiren Rijiju participates in Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday participated in Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh which was also joined by the local cycling association and the people of the Union Territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:44 IST
Kiren Rijiju participates in Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh
Kiren Rijiju taking part in the Fit India Cyclothon with locals in Ladakh (Photo/Kiren Rijiju Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday participated in Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh which was also joined by the local cycling association and the people of the Union Territory. Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote, "Ladakh joins #FitIndiaMovement We had an amazing Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh joined by local cycling association and the administration with local people's representatives."

Fit India Cyclothon is part of the month-and-half-long Fit India Freedom Run being observed from August 15-October 2 to promote fitness among people. In the recent past as well, Fit India has organised numerous big-scale events such as Fit India Plog Run and Fit India Cyclothon to take the message of fitness to the masses.

Rijiju reached Ladakh on Sunday to launch the construction of sports infrastructure in the Union Territory and held preliminary discussions with the local MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and others in this regard. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adopts motion to do away with Question Hour, private members' business

Lok Sabha on Monday adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members business during the Monsoon session, which is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Criticising the move, the opposition led by the Congress said tha...

No proposal for raising FII limit in PSBs to 49 pc: Thakur

There is no proposal for raising Foreign Institutional Investment FII ceiling in public sector banks to 49 per cent from 20 per cent for capital mobilisation, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Lok Sabha on Monda...

FDI inflow from China declines to USD 163.77 million in FY20: Thakur

There has been decline in foreign direct inflow from China in the last three years with FDI coming down to USD 163.77 million in 2019-20, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed Lok Sabha on Monday. Giving details of the ...

Asia offers more flu shots to head off COVID-19 complications

Some Asian countries are rolling out early and more aggressive influenza vaccination programs this year, seeking to reduce the potential of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, crippling healthcare systems. With a second ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020