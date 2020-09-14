Kiren Rijiju participates in Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday participated in Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh which was also joined by the local cycling association and the people of the Union Territory. Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote, "Ladakh joins #FitIndiaMovement We had an amazing Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh joined by local cycling association and the administration with local people's representatives."

Fit India Cyclothon is part of the month-and-half-long Fit India Freedom Run being observed from August 15-October 2 to promote fitness among people. In the recent past as well, Fit India has organised numerous big-scale events such as Fit India Plog Run and Fit India Cyclothon to take the message of fitness to the masses.

Rijiju reached Ladakh on Sunday to launch the construction of sports infrastructure in the Union Territory and held preliminary discussions with the local MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and others in this regard. (ANI)