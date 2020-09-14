Kiren Rijiju participates in Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday participated in Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh which was also joined by the local cycling association and the people of the Union Territory.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:44 IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday participated in Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh which was also joined by the local cycling association and the people of the Union Territory. Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote, "Ladakh joins #FitIndiaMovement We had an amazing Fit India Cyclothon in Ladakh joined by local cycling association and the administration with local people's representatives."
Fit India Cyclothon is part of the month-and-half-long Fit India Freedom Run being observed from August 15-October 2 to promote fitness among people. In the recent past as well, Fit India has organised numerous big-scale events such as Fit India Plog Run and Fit India Cyclothon to take the message of fitness to the masses.
Rijiju reached Ladakh on Sunday to launch the construction of sports infrastructure in the Union Territory and held preliminary discussions with the local MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and others in this regard. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- Kiren Rijiju
- Union Territory
- Jamyang Tsering Namgyal
- India
ALSO READ
Ladakh records 4 more COVID-19 deaths, toll now 32
Ladakh reports six more COVID-19 deaths, toll now 34
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Leh
Indian Army thwarts fresh attempts by Chinese PLA to change status quo in Pangong lake in Ladakh
Ladakh LG Mathur meets MoS Home Reddy to discuss development in UT