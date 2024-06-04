Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju Takes Early Lead in Arunachal West

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju of the BJP leads by 685 votes in the Arunachal West seat against Nabam Tuki of Congress, according to early trends from postal ballot counting.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:26 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, representing the BJP, is currently ahead by 685 votes in the Arunachal West constituency. His primary opponent, Nabam Tuki of the Congress party, trails according to early trends seen from the initial counting of postal ballots, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

This lead places Rijiju in a favorable position as the vote count continues, potentially offering a significant boost for the BJP in the region. Nabam Tuki, a seasoned politician from the Congress, will need to close the gap swiftly as more ballots are counted.

The tension is palpable as both parties await further results, which could shift the balance of power in this key constituency.

