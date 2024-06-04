High-Stakes Battle in Ladakh: Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security

Counting of votes commenced in the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday amidst stringent security measures, according to officials.

The voting, which recorded a turnout of 71.82 percent on May 20, began its counting process at 8 am in designated centers across Leh and Kargil.

Three key candidates are contesting: BJP's Tashi Gyalson, Congress' Tsering Namgyal, and Kargil Democratic Alliance's Haji Haneefa Jan. The BJP has held the seat since 2014, once again winning in 2019. However, Congress remains the party that has won the most number of times, capturing the seat six times in total.

