High-Stakes Battle in Ladakh: Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security

Vote counting for the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency commenced on Tuesday with tight security measures. The constituency saw a 71.82% voter turnout in the May 20 polling. Candidates from BJP, Congress, and Kargil Democratic Alliance are vying for the seat. Historically, Congress has secured the constituency six times.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Counting of votes commenced in the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday amidst stringent security measures, according to officials.

The voting, which recorded a turnout of 71.82 percent on May 20, began its counting process at 8 am in designated centers across Leh and Kargil.

Three key candidates are contesting: BJP's Tashi Gyalson, Congress' Tsering Namgyal, and Kargil Democratic Alliance's Haji Haneefa Jan. The BJP has held the seat since 2014, once again winning in 2019. However, Congress remains the party that has won the most number of times, capturing the seat six times in total.

