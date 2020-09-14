Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League talking points

None was more impressive than 30-year-old Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich, who capped his excellent performance with a brilliantly taken goal. Klich's experience in England since his move from Dutch team FC Twente in 2017 has been entirely in the second-tier Championship with Leeds but he certainly looked at home in the top-flight, making a huge impact in central midfield against the champions.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:05 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Talking points from the Premier League's opening weekend:

ANCELOTTI REWARDED FOR FAITH IN NEW FACES Everton's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday sent a strong signal that Carlo Ancelotti's side really might be finally able to make a real push towards the top six -- but it also showed the astuteness and bravery of the Italian coach.

A trend has been established in recent years where managers gradually ease in close-season signings, giving them a taste of action from the bench for a few weeks before finally handing them a starting place. So on Sunday there was some surprise when Ancelotti named all three of his big summer signings in the starting lineup at Spurs.

Powerful midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and creative attacker James Rodriguez only joined the club last week while Brazilian holding midfielder Allan signed just eight days before the game. For once, the 'new look' to the team was evident right from the start and Ancelotti's trust in his new players to make an impact even without weeks of training together and 'gelling' paid off handsomely.

- - - - KLICH THE UNLIKELY STAR

Leeds United were widely praised for the way they took on Liverpool at Anfield in their thrilling 4-3 defeat and, while understandably much of the focus was on the way Marcelo Bielsa's team operate as a collective, there were some outstanding individual displays. None was more impressive than 30-year-old Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich, who capped his excellent performance with a brilliantly taken goal.

Klich's experience in England since his move from Dutch team FC Twente in 2017 has been entirely in the second-tier Championship with Leeds but he certainly looked at home in the top-flight, making a huge impact in central midfield against the champions. - - - -

PROMOTED DUO FACE LONG SEASON One should normally be wary of pronouncements starting with "I know its only the first week of the season..." but the defeats for promoted Fulham and West Bromwich Albion certainly confirmed their status as favourites for the drop.

Fulham lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal and the Baggies suffered the same result against visiting Leicester City. The performances and results will leave the fans of both promoted teams hoping there is going to be some intense transfer activity before the Oct. 5 deadline.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Asked on Arm deal, UK says will take appropriate action

Britain will not hesitate to take appropriate action over a takeover if it has a significant impact on the country, a government spokesman said, when asked about Nvidia Corps 40 billion deal for chip designer Arm. ARM is an important part o...

Vietnam sentences brothers to death over bloody land clash

A Vietnamese court sentenced two brothers to death and handed prison terms or probation to 27 others on Monday, for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a clash over land rights, the security ministry and a lawyer ...

Maha bookseller sleeps on pothole to protest road condition

A bookseller in Aurangabad in Maharashtra slept on a pothole to highlight the pathetic condition of roads in Marathwadas biggest city and a video of his act soon went viral on social media. Mirza Abdul Qayyum, who also teaches children Urdu...

Trump visits California, Biden talks climate change as wildfires shift campaign focus

President Donald Trump will travel to California on Monday to be briefed about its devastating wildfires while Democratic rival Joe Biden plans a speech on the matter from Delaware, bringing climate change to the forefront of the presidenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020