Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Altroz becomes official partner for upcoming T20 cricket, Dream11 IPL 2020

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said: "Tata Motors has been the official partners since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow. Over the last two years, we have seen Tata Motors do some great activations for fans." Patel further said: "In this challenging and unprecedented year, I am looking forward to Tata Altroz embracing technology to engage IPL fans further.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:02 IST
Tata Altroz becomes official partner for upcoming T20 cricket, Dream11 IPL 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tata Motors on Monday said its premium hatchback, Altroz will be an official partner for the upcoming T20 cricket, Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Altroz follows in the path of its stablemates, the Nexon and the Harrier, both of which have been the tournament's official partners, during the 2018 and the 2019 seasons, respectively, Tata Motors said in a statement. Commenting on the development, Tata Motors Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Vivek Srivatsa said: "The festive season has kicked in well for us and IPL is nothing short of a festival for the cricket fans across the country. We are elated to be back for the third consecutive year with IPL..." He further said: "At Tata Motors, we have always innovatively engaged with the consumers at large, the current need for which is more pronounced than ever before." The company has elaborate plans to capture the viewer's attention who will be virtually supporting their favourite teams, on-air and across digital platforms, Srivatsa added.

"We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of watching live cricket with the fans yet again," he said. IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said: "Tata Motors has been the official partners since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow. Over the last two years, we have seen Tata Motors do some great activations for fans." Patel further said: "In this challenging and unprecedented year, I am looking forward to Tata Altroz embracing technology to engage IPL fans further. We look forward to delivering great value to Tata Motors in 2020 and growing our partnership further." The IPL 2020 begins on September 19 and will be played across three venues, located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, over a period of 50 days.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Construction bags several orders in domestic market

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT said on Monday its construction arm has got orders across business segments in the domestic market. Its buildings and factories business has secured a design-and-build order from a client to construct ...

Turkey: Survey ship at heart of Med row at port for resupply

Turkeys top diplomat says a research ship at the center of a diplomatic row with Greece pulled back to shore to resupply but that its survey of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean will continue. Speaking Monday, Foreign Minis...

Asked on Arm deal, UK says will take appropriate action

Britain will not hesitate to take appropriate action over a takeover if it has a significant impact on the country, a government spokesman said, when asked about Nvidia Corps 40 billion deal for chip designer Arm. ARM is an important part o...

Vietnam sentences brothers to death over bloody land clash

A Vietnamese court sentenced two brothers to death and handed prison terms or probation to 27 others on Monday, for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a clash over land rights, the security ministry and a lawyer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020