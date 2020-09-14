Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020: DP World ties up with Royal Challengers Bangalore to act as logistics partner

As the global leader in logistics, the company brings in a lot of experience and value to support us with our logistics requirements, as we prepare to play the tournament in the UAE," said Royal Challengers Bangalore Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala. RCB will play its maiden match of this year's tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:03 IST
IPL 2020: DP World ties up with Royal Challengers Bangalore to act as logistics partner

DP World has teamed up with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to act as a logistics partner of the Virat Kohli-led squad ahead of the commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai from September 19, a release said on Monday. The T20 this year has moved to the UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

"DP World and Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed a long-term sponsorship agreement, making DP World the global logistics partner of the team," DP World said. Under the partnership, the company will leverage its global logistics experience to support RCB in their logistics requirements.

With the decision to move the T20 tournament to the United Arab Emirates, the two parties are collaborating closely to ensure seamless movement and time-definite delivery of training gears as well as match kits from India to UAE, it said. "We are thrilled to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore... Given the added logistics complexities that are unique to this year’s tournament, we at DP World have been able to leverage our global logistics experience to support RCB," said Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD (subcontinent), DP World.

Earlier this year, DP World also announced its tie-up with Renault as title partner and official logistics partner of the Renault DP World F1 Team. The company is already a global partner of the European Tour and Title Sponsor of the DP World Tour Championship, it said. "We are delighted to partner with DP World. As the global leader in logistics, the company brings in a lot of experience and value to support us with our logistics requirements, as we prepare to play the tournament in the UAE," said Royal Challengers Bangalore Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala.

RCB will play its maiden match of this year's tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21. DB World's partnership with RCB brings cricket into the logistics company's expanding portfolio of international sports partnerships, which also includes Golf and Formula 1, among others. The company also features European Golf icon Ian Poulter as its Global Brand Ambassador, said the release..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Construction bags several orders in domestic market

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT said on Monday its construction arm has got orders across business segments in the domestic market. Its buildings and factories business has secured a design-and-build order from a client to construct ...

Turkey: Survey ship at heart of Med row at port for resupply

Turkeys top diplomat says a research ship at the center of a diplomatic row with Greece pulled back to shore to resupply but that its survey of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean will continue. Speaking Monday, Foreign Minis...

Asked on Arm deal, UK says will take appropriate action

Britain will not hesitate to take appropriate action over a takeover if it has a significant impact on the country, a government spokesman said, when asked about Nvidia Corps 40 billion deal for chip designer Arm. ARM is an important part o...

Vietnam sentences brothers to death over bloody land clash

A Vietnamese court sentenced two brothers to death and handed prison terms or probation to 27 others on Monday, for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a clash over land rights, the security ministry and a lawyer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020