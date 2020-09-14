Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ghent fire coach on eve of Champions League tie

Club chairman Ivan De Witte said Boloni had been "miscast" in the role after losing two of three matches in charge. "I misjudged, maybe we took too hasty a decision," De Witte told a news conference.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:32 IST
Soccer-Ghent fire coach on eve of Champions League tie

Belgian club AA Ghent fired coach Laszlo Boloni on Monday after just 25 days in the job and on the eve of their Champions League qualifying tie against Rapid Vienna of Austria. Club chairman Ivan De Witte said Boloni had been "miscast" in the role after losing two of three matches in charge.

"I misjudged, maybe we took too hasty a decision," De Witte told a news conference. "We have to accept that responsibility. To be honest, in my time as chairman, I've never felt as much opposition to a coach from both the fans and players. It was a poor choice. Full stop." Boloni, a former Romanian international, is the second coaching casualty in two months at the club, who were runners-up last season but are sitting third from bottom in the Belgian league with three points from five games.

They sacked Danish-born coach Jens Thorup after losing their opening pair of matches of the new season and hired Boloni, who has previously worked in Belgium and at clubs such as Sporting Lisbon, Monaco and PAOK Salonika. Assistant coach Wim De Decker will take charge for Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round match at home.

The winner will meet either AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands or Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv over two legs later this month for a place in the group stages of the continental competition. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ditches car for pedal power to reach Parliament

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ditched his car and reached the Parliament House on a bicycle as the monsoon session kicked off on Monday. With new energy and enthusiasm, towards Parliament House for Monsoon Session... MonsoonSession, twee...

Pakistani Prime Minister suggests chemical castration for rapists

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday he would like convicted rapists to be publicly executed or chemically castrated, reacting to a question on the rape of a woman on a highway last week that has caused uproar in the South Asi...

BKU carries out demonstration rally in Ghaziabad against land acquisition by CPWD

Scores of Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU workers on Monday carried out a protest march on the road near Hapur Chungi intersection here demanding higher compensation for their agricultural land acquired by the Central Public Works Department CPWD....

Ugandan police nab man entering parliament with severed head

Ugandan police on Monday arrested a man attempting to enter the parliamentary building in the capital carrying the severed head of a child in a wrapped gift box. Police said in a statement that the victim was a child of about five to eight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020