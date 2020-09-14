Left Menu
Cowboys LB Vander Esch out 6-8 weeks, TE Jarwin done for season

Vander Esch was injured in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and will miss six to eight weeks, multiple outlets reported Monday. He is expected to be placed on injured reserve which, in 2020, allows players to return after missing three games. It was a costly opener for Dallas. Tight end Blake Jarwin is believed to have suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, according to multiple reports.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is scheduled for surgery to repair his broken collarbone on Tuesday. Vander Esch was injured in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and will miss six to eight weeks, multiple outlets reported Monday.

He is expected to be placed on injured reserve which, in 2020, allows players to return after missing three games. It was a costly opener for Dallas.

Tight end Blake Jarwin is believed to have suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, according to multiple reports. Jarwin signed a four-year, $22 million contract in the offseason. Vander Esch left Sunday's game in the first quarter.

He has a history of neck and back issues and could invite caution from the Cowboys in the decision to allow him to return later this season. --Field Level Media

