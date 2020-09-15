Jets RB Bell expected to miss more time

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell could miss multiple weeks recovering from a hamstring injury, head coach Adam Gase said Monday. Gase was clear that no timetable was known, but repeated the possibility Bell's injury could last weeks.

"It could be a couple weeks," Gase said, "I don't want to put a timetable on it. "I just know what kind of shape he's in. I just wouldn't be surprised if he came back quicker than anticipated."

Bell injured his hamstring late in the second quarter after falling awkwardly on an incomplete pass in which the running back drew a defensive holding penalty. He played five plays in the second half, then came out for good once the injury's impact on his ability to play was apparent. "I'm mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half," Gase said after the game at Orchard Park, N.Y.

No additional information on the injury was released Sunday, and Bell was not made available to the media. "That play looked bad," Gase said, referring to when his 28-year-old star was injured. "I'm watching, and I thought it was going to be a touchdown, then he got grabbed. And kind of the way he planted and torqued, it looked really bad.

"I saw him grab his hamstring and he wouldn't come out. We come in at halftime. I let him go back in there. I was worried about it, and we were eventually like, 'I can't put you in there. We can't take a chance on getting more hurt than you already are.'" Earlier this summer, Bell was pulled from scrimmaging with what the team called hamstring tightness, but the running back tweeted shortly afterward there was nothing wrong with his hamstring.

--Field Level Media