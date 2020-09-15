Fitzpatrick to start for Dolphins despite 3-interception opener

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be at quarterback when the Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, despite a three-interception performance in Miami's Week 1 loss. Coach Brian Flores made the announcement of his starter on Monday after making it clear he wasn't happy with the quarterback play in his postgame comments on Sunday. Fitzpatrick completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 191 yards in the 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

If Flores was considering a switch to Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, perhaps he decided not give the rookie the start against the tough Buffalo defense. The Bills beat the Jets 27-17 on Sunday, stifling New York quarterback Sam Darnold and sacking him three times. On the day, Darnold was 21-of-35 passing for 215 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Fitzpatrick, 37, is in his 16th season, playing for his eighth team. He has a 55-84-1 career record as a starter.

The Dolphins will meet the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 3. --Field Level Media