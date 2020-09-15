Left Menu
Cycling-Tour de France director Prudhomme back on the race after testing negative for coronavirus

Prudhomme, who had been replaced by interim Tour director Francois Lemarchand, did not show any symptoms. The rules in place this year state that should a team have two positive cases, the whole outfit will be thrown out of the race.

Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme will be back on the race on Tuesday after testing negative for coronavirus, organisers told Reuters on Monday.

Prudhomme left the race last Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, saying he would be back after a week provided his new test came back negative. Prudhomme, who had been replaced by interim Tour director Francois Lemarchand, did not show any symptoms.

The rules in place this year state that should a team have two positive cases, the whole outfit will be thrown out of the race. Four teams had one case of coronavirus within their ranks but they were allowed to stay on the race.

The results of the second round of tests will be unveiled on Tuesday before the start of the 16th stage.

