Packers G Taylor (knee) out for season

Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor will have season-ending surgery after suffering a right knee injury in Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings. After the first two games in 2019, he suffered a torn biceps in practice and had season-ending surgery.

Updated: 15-09-2020 02:23 IST
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor will have season-ending surgery after suffering a right knee injury in Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings. This is the second straight season-ending injury for the offensive lineman, who is in his eighth season with Green Bay.

He was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the first game of what was to be his comeback season. After the first two games in 2019, he suffered a torn biceps in practice and had season-ending surgery. The Packers signed Taylor, now 30, in 2013 as an undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State. He has played in 79 career regular-season games, making 50 starts.

"My heart goes out to him," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "Just battling back from the significant injury he had last year to get to a position where he was in our starting lineup, certainly he will be missed. I just feel bad for him as an athlete, as a man. It takes a lot to come back from a significant injury and he put the time in and put himself in great position to have a great year."

