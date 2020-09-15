Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hiura lifts Brewers over Cardinals in Game 1

Keston Hiura delivered a sacrifice fly to cap a two-run eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers opened a doubleheader with a 2-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 05:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 05:41 IST
Hiura lifts Brewers over Cardinals in Game 1

Keston Hiura delivered a sacrifice fly to cap a two-run eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers opened a doubleheader with a 2-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. After Ryan Braun tied the score with a run-scoring double off the center-field wall in the bottom of the extra inning, Hiura came through with the sacrifice fly to left to give the Brewers a walkoff victory.

The Cardinals (20-21) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edman delivered a two-out single to center field to score Tyler O'Neill, who was placed on second base to start the extra inning. Milwaukee (21-24), though, answered in the bottom of the frame to snap a 21-inning scoring drought and avoid a third consecutive defeat. Starting with Monday's doubleheader, Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet 10 times over the final two weeks of the season, including five games over a three-day span through Wednesday. It was a big victory for the Brewers, who were no-hit by the Chicago Cubs' Alec Mills on Sunday, but they rebounded to move within one game of the second-place Cardinals in the NL Central.

Both clubs got strong outings from their respective starting pitchers in the opener. St. Louis' Kwang Hyun Kim, activated earlier in the day from the injured list due to a kidney ailment, was brilliant in his first start since Sept. 1. In his first major league season after success in South Korea, Kim allowed three hits and struck out six while overcoming three walks in seven innings. Milwaukee starter Josh Lindblom was nearly as good, yielding three hits and striking out six over five innings. Freddy Peralta (2-1) allowed the St. Louis run, but was credited with the win after his teammates' heroics in the bottom of the eighth. Ryan Helsley (1-1) took the loss for the Cardinals, charged with two runs (one earned) in 1/3 inning pitched.

The teams combined for nine hits. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sally intensifies, could wallop U.S. coast with 110-mph winds

Hurricane Sally rapidly strengthened on Monday over the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, and could hit the central Gulf Coast on Tuesday as nearly a major hurricane. The second strong storm in less than a month to th...

Soccer-Saudi club Al Ahli into last 16 as Asian Champions League returns

Saudi club Al Ahli beat Iraqs Al Shorta with a late goal from German international Marko Marin to become the first team into the knockout stages of Asian Champions League as the continental club competition returned in Doha on Monday. Seven...

Japan health min Kato likely to replace Suga as chief cabinet secretary - Nippon TV

Japans presumptive next premier, Yoshihide Suga, is lining up Health Minister Katsunobu Kato to replace him as chief cabinet secretary when he announces the new cabinet line-up on Wednesday, broadcaster Nippon TV reported.Kato has previousl...

Lightning look to KO Isles in Game 5, book finals berth

The task is straightforward for the New York Islanders Win or go home. With the Tampa Bay Lightning leading 3-1 in the Eastern Conference finals, the Islanders are in must-win territory when the teams clash Tuesday night in Edmonton.If New ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020