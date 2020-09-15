Hiura lifts Brewers over Cardinals in Game 1

Keston Hiura delivered a sacrifice fly to cap a two-run eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers opened a doubleheader with a 2-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. After Ryan Braun tied the score with a run-scoring double off the center-field wall in the bottom of the extra inning, Hiura came through with the sacrifice fly to left to give the Brewers a walkoff victory.

The Cardinals (20-21) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edman delivered a two-out single to center field to score Tyler O'Neill, who was placed on second base to start the extra inning. Milwaukee (21-24), though, answered in the bottom of the frame to snap a 21-inning scoring drought and avoid a third consecutive defeat. Starting with Monday's doubleheader, Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet 10 times over the final two weeks of the season, including five games over a three-day span through Wednesday. It was a big victory for the Brewers, who were no-hit by the Chicago Cubs' Alec Mills on Sunday, but they rebounded to move within one game of the second-place Cardinals in the NL Central.

Both clubs got strong outings from their respective starting pitchers in the opener. St. Louis' Kwang Hyun Kim, activated earlier in the day from the injured list due to a kidney ailment, was brilliant in his first start since Sept. 1. In his first major league season after success in South Korea, Kim allowed three hits and struck out six while overcoming three walks in seven innings. Milwaukee starter Josh Lindblom was nearly as good, yielding three hits and striking out six over five innings. Freddy Peralta (2-1) allowed the St. Louis run, but was credited with the win after his teammates' heroics in the bottom of the eighth. Ryan Helsley (1-1) took the loss for the Cardinals, charged with two runs (one earned) in 1/3 inning pitched.

The teams combined for nine hits. --Field Level Media