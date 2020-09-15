Soccer-Allan a 'defender's dream', says Everton team mate Keane

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:55 IST
Everton defender Michael Keane has heaped praise on new signing Allan after the Brazilian midfielder impressed in their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Allan made his Premier League debut on Sunday after arriving from Napoli and helped blunt the Spurs attack.

"He is a defender's dream," said Keane. "He is always there on the striker's toes, winning the ball back. He does a lot of running, puts in a lot of tackles.

"It is great to have him there. He was class, as were all the other lads, including those who came on." Allan was part of a new-look midfield trio alongside Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez and French powerhouse Abdoulaye Doucoure.

"James has that brilliance about him," added Keane. "Allan and Doucoure are different kinds of players but both were unbelievable for us against Tottenham.

"It was a brilliant start but we need to carry on."

