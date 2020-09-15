Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reds hit 3 homers to finish twin bill sweep of Pirates

Mike Moustakas, Brian Goodwin and Joey Votto homered Monday to lift the Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 for a sweep of the teams' doubleheader. Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez walked in the second before Goodwin homered to left, his sixth, for a 2-1 Reds lead. In the third, Votto hit a homer to right, his ninth, to increase the lead to 3-1.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 09:47 IST
Reds hit 3 homers to finish twin bill sweep of Pirates

Mike Moustakas, Brian Goodwin and Joey Votto homered Monday to lift the Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 for a sweep of the teams' doubleheader. The Reds (23-26) have won three straight.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer, Josh Bell a solo homer and Colin Moran drove in a run with a double for the Pirates (14-32), who lost their sixth in a row. Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafani went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits, striking out seven and walking one. Sal Romano (0-1), in his first appearance this season, picked up the win, getting the only batter he faced to end the fifth.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller, just off the injured list (oblique), pitched three innings. He gave up three runs and two hits, with four strikeouts and four walks. Nik Turley (0-2) was charged with two runs in two-thirds of an inning in the Reds' go-ahead fifth.

The Pirates took 1-0 lead in the first. With one out, Adam Frazier got hit by a pitch. An out later, Moran doubled to left to drive in Frazier. Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez walked in the second before Goodwin homered to left, his sixth, for a 2-1 Reds lead.

In the third, Votto hit a homer to right, his ninth, to increase the lead to 3-1. Votto also homered in the first game. Bell led off the fourth with his seventh homer, to center, pulling the Pirates to within 3-2.

Pittsburgh nabbed a brief lead in the fifth. Frazier singled to right with two outs. Hayes, appearing in his 10th big league game, hit his second homer of the season to make it 4-3. In the bottom of the fifth, Shogo Akiyama singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Nick Castellanos struck out, and Pittsburgh lifted Derek Holland in favor of Turley. Votto struck out, but Suarez walked. Moustakas then blasted his fifth homer, to center, to put the Reds up 6-4.

The Reds added three in the sixth without a hit. Reliever Geoff Hartlieb hit Freddy Galvis, and then walked Kyle Farmer, Curt Casali and Akiyama to force in a run. Castellanos' fielder's choice coupled with shortstop Erik Gonzalez's error brought in Farmer, making it 8-4. Votto walked, and Casali came home on a Hartlieb wild pitch for a 9-4 spread.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to host signing ceremony for Israel's historic deal with UAE, Bahrain

The White House will host a signing ceremony on Tuesday for Israel to establish diplomatic relationships with two important Islamic countries in the Middle East - the UAE and Bahrain, marking a notable diplomatic achievement for US Presiden...

ANALYSIS-After sweeping party poll, Japan's Suga faces tricky call on snap election

As Japans next prime minister, Yoshihide Suga will face an early, and difficult, leadership decision whether to call an general election before his honeymoon with voters fades or wait and risk seeing ratings slide.The decision will affect S...

Badminton-Thomas and Uber Cup postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

This years Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark have been postponed until 2021 after the withdrawal of several teams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. South Korea and Indonesia pulled out of th...

Amazon to hire 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

Amazon will hire another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon said the jobs are not related...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020