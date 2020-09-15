Left Menu
Orioles come alive (3 HRs) to crush Braves

The 14 runs marked a season high for Baltimore, and came on the heels of a four-game series against the Yankees that saw the Orioles score only three times. Iglesias led the 15-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Baltimore cracked three home runs during a nine-run third inning and the Orioles cruised to a 14-1 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday. Baltimore sent 12 batters to the plate in the third. The Orioles got a three-run homer from DJ Stewart -- his seventh home run this season, all of them this month -- and a solo shot from Ryan Mountcastle in back-to-back fashion against Atlanta starter Touki Toussaint, then added a three-run homer from Jose Iglesias against reliever Luke Jackson.

Baltimore added a solo homer in the seventh inning from Pat Valaika, whose fly ball bounced off the glove of right fielder Nick Markakis and caromed over the fence. The 14 runs marked a season high for Baltimore, and came on the heels of a four-game series against the Yankees that saw the Orioles score only three times.

Iglesias led the 15-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. In his first 31 games with Baltimore, Iglesias is batting .370 (44-for-119). Mountcastle was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, one of them in the first inning that gave the Orioles an early lead, and one run scored.

The 14 runs matched the most scored against Atlanta this season, and the 13-run margin was the largest by an opponent. Baltimore (21-26) broke a five-game losing streak. Atlanta (28-20) leads the National League East by 2 1/2 games over Miami and four games over Philadelphia.

The beneficiary of the offense was Jorge Lopez (2-0), who became the first Baltimore starter to work seven innings this season. Lopez allowed one run on five hits, two walks and three strikeouts in his first career start against the Braves. Toussaint was making his first start since being recalled from the alternate training site. Toussaint (0-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs (five earned) on seven hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

Atlanta's only run came on a solo homer from Freddie Freeman in the sixth. He has reached base in 30 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the major leagues.

