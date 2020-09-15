Left Menu
ECB will need to become leaner, more agile organisation: CEO

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison has revealed the steps taken by the board to fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and it has come to the fore that 62 role cuts will be made.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:30 IST
ECB will need to become leaner, more agile organisation: CEO
ECB logo. Image Credit: ANI

"Over recent weeks, we have thoroughly reviewed the ECB's structures and budgets in order to reduce central costs without compromising on our ambitions. We have now shared with colleagues our board-approved proposals, which will generate significant savings. Every part of the ECB is affected by these changes, and these savings will only be possible by reducing our headcount. Given this new reality, if we are to safeguard cricket's long-term future and still deliver on the growth ambitions of our Inspiring Generations strategy, it is clear the ECB will need to become a leaner and more agile organisation.

"These proposals include a 20 per cent reduction in our workforce budget, which will equate to the removal of 62 roles from our structure -- a number which is largely made up of existing headcount and a small number of vacant positions. Additionally, we are also proposing further cost savings by changing a number of current posts into flexible working roles. ECB staff have been informed and a collective consultation will begin imminently," he said. The CEO said that this has been a huge challenge and getting back on the field is an achievement in itself. "The COVID-19 pandemic has left cricket facing its most significant challenge of the modern era. The game has already lost more than £100m and the financial impact is likely to be £200m if there is further disruption next year, which many are expecting.

"Getting cricket back on this summer -- at a recreational, domestic and international level, for both men and women -- has been a remarkable achievement by everyone across the game. It has been the result of true partnership in action; across our first-class counties and recreational game, from our broadcast and commercial partners and with government and local public health agencies," he highlighted. Commenting further on the journey, he said, "When the crisis first hit, the ECB put in place a range of measures to save money in the short term including furloughing staff and significant pay reductions across the organisation, in addition to a recruitment freeze."

"I am very proud of the work that has been done by my colleagues across the business and the sacrifices made at a time when we asked them to work harder than ever before, while managing their own personal experiences of COVID-19," he said. "It is now an irrefutable fact, however, that the impact of this pandemic is significant and will be long-lasting. There is also deep uncertainty about the future, and it is vital we take more steps now to ensure the future financial sustainability of cricket in England and Wales," the CEO further said. (ANI)

