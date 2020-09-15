Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at Barcelona

The Bosnian was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and had to quarantine before starting to train with Barcelona last week, after joining in June for 65 million euros ($77 million). Playing alongside talisman Messi was an attraction, but the Barcelona No. 10 tried to force his way out of the club during the close season before eventually relenting.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:40 IST
Soccer-Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic is looking forward to playing with want-away Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, the midfielder said as he was finally presented on Tuesday following his move from Juventus. The Bosnian was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and had to quarantine before starting to train with Barcelona last week, after joining in June for 65 million euros ($77 million).

Playing alongside talisman Messi was an attraction, but the Barcelona No. 10 tried to force his way out of the club during the close season before eventually relenting. "I can't imagine Messi in another shirt, I thought it would all end well," said Pjanic, who takes the No. 8 shirt worn by Andres Iniesta and later Arthur, who recently joined Juventus.

"My will was to play with (Messi) and I didn't have any doubts." Aged 30, Pjanic's arrival has been criticised in some quarters as Barcelona's first-team is already viewed as ageing.

"I would have liked to had come here at the age of six, but the transfer market is how it is," said Pjanic. "I've had a good career and I respect my (former) clubs, but I've reached the biggest and I'm happy. "I read what happened with Messi. His story with the club has been incredible, he's a champion, a winner, I think this is his home. We will try to win trophies with him."

While Messi was not allowed to leave Camp Nou, Barcelona are working on selling Arturo Vidal. Sporting director Ramon Planes, who sat alongside Pjanic during the news conference, explained the Chilean midfielder is close to leaving, with Spanish and Italian reports citing Inter Milan as his destination.

"Arturo Vidal is in advanced negotiations to leave, I want to give him thanks for what he has done during the last two years, he's a player with a big heart," said Planes. ($1 = 0.8432 euros)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

3,440 tablets of psychotropic drugs seized by Chennai Air Customs

Chennai Air Customs on Tuesday seized 3,440 tablets of psychotropic drugs from postal parcels destined for Florida, USA at the Foreign Post Office and arrested one pharma wholesaler in connection with the seizure. As per a statement from th...

U.S. imposes sanctions on state-owned Chinese firm over Cambodia project

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Chinese state-owned company, accusing it of seizing land in Cambodia from local people for the construction of a development project that media reports have said could be used for military...

Ring found in mass grave brings closure to Spanish civil war victim's family

A wedding ring worn by her father 84 years ago when he was shot dead by General Francisco Francos fascist forces finally gave certainty to Rosa Maria Insua, who received it, tears in her eyes, last week at the site of a mass grave found nea...

Jaleel has committed no wrong, says Kerala CM

Continuing to defend his cabinet colleague, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said Minister K T Jaleel, who had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged FCRA violation case, had committed no wrong and the Congress,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020