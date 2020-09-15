Jack Grealish signs new 5-year deal with Aston Villa

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish on Tuesday signed a new five-year contract with the English club. The 25-year-old's new deal will see him remain at Villa Park until 2025. Grealish played a key role in the club's return to the top flight last year.

"I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here," Grealish said in an official statement. "The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it," he added.

Last week, the club had signed Ollie Watkins from Brentford. The 24-year-old striker, who scored 26 goals in the Championship last season, has now penned a five-year contract with Aston Villa. Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United in their opening match of the Premier League 2020-21 season. (ANI)