Report: Warriors add ex-player Livingston to front office

He won three titles with Golden State. In 367 regular-season games (15 starts) with Golden State, Livingston averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 assists per game, just shy of his career averages of 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. The Los Angeles Clippers made Livingston, a high school senior at the time, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:16 IST
